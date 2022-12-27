Why do people play Bridge? Come find out

Tens of thousands of people spend hundreds of hours each year playing bridge. What's so great about the game?





This series is appropriate for adults, and for middle-school and high-school students accompanied by adult family members.









If you're not a bridge player yet, we'll play stepping-stone games that introduce bridge concepts.



If you're a non-competitive bridge player, or you're returning to the game after some time away, we'll get you started with modern duplicate bridge.



If you're already playing duplicate bridge, this is a chance to get some supervised play, with hand records at the end of the evening.



Dates: Monday evenings in January (2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th). February dates will be scheduled toward the end of January.

Times: 7pm to 9pm

Location: Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th St, Seattle (shared parking lot with Dollar Tree)

Cost: $5 per person per session, please bring cash. Youngsters up to age 18 are free.

Ages: Adults; plus middle-school and high-school students accompanied by adult family members.

Food: Light snacks provided, along with coffee, tea, and water.

Your host is David Dailey, who teaches beginner lesson series at Seattle Bridge Center. The next regular series of beginner lessons will start in late April or early May.



Questions? Email





Seattle Bridge Center is offering a limited series of drop-in bridge sessions on Monday evenings in early 2023.