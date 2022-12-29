Jobs: Shoreline Elks - Bartender - part-time and on-call

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Shoreline Elks
Bartender
Starting $16/hr. DOE

In a fraternal- charitable club, perform standard bartending duties including placing food orders.

Part-time scheduled shifts and on call back up positions available.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply through Facebook Job Post:

https://www.facebook.com/job_opening/460767486227080/?source=share



