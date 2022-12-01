Bloodworks NW Holds Area Blood Drive







You have the power to save lives! Blood donors provide the gift of life to Pacific Northwest hospitals so that medical teams can treat patients with cancer, those receiving organ transplants, and for those who have been burned or experienced other traumas. Donors are needed from our communities in December!!



Donating blood is a critical and safe activity. Pre-appointments, face masks, and photo ID are still required. No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted on-site. Please allow 40-60 minutes to complete the entire donation process. If you have been told in the past that you can’t donate blood, please try again, as donation criteria is updated often by the FDA.



Northshore Fire Department and Kenmore Community Club are partnering with Bloodworks NW to host several blood drives in December. More information is available on the blood drive flyer.



To schedule a donation appointment for Bloodwork’s event sites below, and/or to review frequently asked questions, visit bloodworksnw.org.



Kenmore Community Club

December 5, 6, 7, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

7304 NE 175th Street

Kenmore, WA 98028



Book Donation Appointment



Northshore Fire Department / Station 51

December 22, 23, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

7220 NE 181st Street

Kenmore, WA 98028



Book Donation Appointment







