NE 185th St. night road closure for a concrete pour of the 185th St. undercrossing

Thursday, December 1, 2022

As early as Thursday, December 1st, Sound Transit will be closing NE 185th St. from 5th Ave NE to 8th Ave NE at night for a concrete pour on the NE 185th St. undercrossing. 

This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.

Neighbors may be affected by noise from a concrete truck, pump truck, forklift, manlift and light plants.

Work is weather dependent and may be moved or adjusted to the noted backup dates.
  • Thursday, Dec. 1st from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. the following morning
  • Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. the following morning (Backup Date)
  • Monday, Dec. 5th from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. the following morning (Backup Date)


