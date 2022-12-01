NE 185th St. night road closure for a concrete pour of the 185th St. undercrossing
Thursday, December 1, 2022
This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.
Neighbors may be affected by noise from a concrete truck, pump truck, forklift, manlift and light plants.
Work is weather dependent and may be moved or adjusted to the noted backup dates.
- Thursday, Dec. 1st from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. the following morning
- Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. the following morning (Backup Date)
- Monday, Dec. 5th from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. the following morning (Backup Date)
