Shoreline Farmers Market Holiday Market Saturday December 17, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022


With one final market left in the 2022 season we're reflecting on how proud we are to be supported by this wonderful community. This year we moved locations and felt the support instantly. We're growing our board, staff, programming, and visualizing changes for future seasons. Thank you for continuing to show up in the sun, heat, wind, rain, and potential snow!

Our final market will have your favorites plus a few extras!
farms to stock up your pantry staples
local crafts for unique gifts
food & coffee truck to keep you warm
festive music to get you in the cheery spirit
holiday swag workshop to spruce up your home

Join us as we close the season and begin planning and preparing for another amazing season.



Posted by DKH at 9:15 PM
