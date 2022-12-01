Shoreline Farmers Market Holiday Market Saturday December 17, 2022



With one final market left in the 2022 season we're reflecting on how proud we are to be supported by this wonderful community. This year we moved locations and felt the support instantly. We're growing our board, staff, programming, and visualizing changes for future seasons. Thank you for continuing to show up in the sun, heat, wind, rain, and potential snow!

Join us as we close the season and begin planning and preparing for another amazing season.









Our final market will have your favorites plus a few extras!farms to stock up your pantry stapleslocal crafts for unique giftsfood & coffee truck to keep you warmfestive music to get you in the cheery spiritholiday swag workshop to spruce up your home