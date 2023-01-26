Learn Sashiko embroidery at Red Sky Gallery class

Learn the ancient Japanese art of embroidery and visible mending in a workshop on the Art of Sashiko on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 12 - 2pm at Red Sky Gallery.





You will also get your very own kit to take home with you so that you can continue creating on your own.





Red Sky Gallery is in Lake Forest Park Town Center upper level at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.



