Wrestling: Shorewood vs Lynnwood Friday night

By Clark Norton









Eli Jeppsen in the 106 pound match. Jeppsen could not get anything to work, nearly scoring time after time only to find himself with a 6-1 deficit at the end of the 2nd period. With pure determination Jeppsen began a furious comeback and was holding Ban’s shoulders barely off the mat as time expired to force overtime with the score tied 9-9. In the extra period Jeppsen blocked Ban’s leg attack and spun around behind as the referee awarded him a two point takedown, only to see one last gasp of explosion from Ban, reversing the move as the ref changed his own call and gave the win to the home wrestler.



Three more wins in a row by Lynnwood narrowed Shorewood’s team lead to just 30-23 with four weight classes left. A pair of sophomores put Shorewood back in charge in the 132 and 138 pound match ups. First it was Masa Taura, using a quick takedown to pin his opponent in just 49 seconds. Then it was James Nottingham, grinding his way to a methodical 7-0 win. Those two wins gave Shorewood an insurmountable team lead on their way to a gutsy 45-29 victory.



Shorewood Record: 2-1 WESCO South, 4-4 Overall



Shorewood 45 – Lynnwood 29 1-20-2023

@ Lynnwood HS



*Match began at 160 pounds



106: Phillipe Ban (LY) dec. Eli Jeppsen 11-9 OT

113: Ashton Myers (LY) pinned Owen Mulder

120: Eric Ly (LY) tech. fall Finn Bachler 20-4

126: Brayan Nunez (LY) pinned Eion Ritter 3:11

132: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Chandler Olds 0:49

138: James Nottingham (SW) dec. Mateo Phillips 7-0

145: Kayden Myers (LY) pinned Jonathan Burkholder 2:53

152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) pined Nate Williams 2:43

*160: Malik Tunkara (LY) dec. Paddy Andresen 10-8 OT

170: Mak Kankler (SW) pinned Matthew Van 4:26

182: Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Andy Chavez 1:42

195: Matt Burns (SW) pinned James George 2:25

220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) pinned Adrian Gau 1:16

285: Milan Johnson (SW) pinned Dylan White 3:43





