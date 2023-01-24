Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Analysis Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3





This position supports WSDOT’s mission by performing traffic and safety analysis, document and plan review, traffic modeling review and development, as well as providing traffic operations and design guidance for projects and planning processes affecting state highways in King County.









Job description and application







The work of this position supports the King County area Traffic Engineers, Local Agencies, and Mega Program Offices to improve safety, quality, and capacity of Northwest Region’s (NWR) transportation system. As a Transportation Engineer 3 in King Area Traffic (KAT), the incumbent is placed in the position as an analyst supporting projects, planning, developments, and traffic operations in King County.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$73,244 - $98,532 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Traffic Analysis Engineer in Shoreline, WA.