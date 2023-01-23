Department of Health: Abortion rights in Washington state

Fifty years ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Roe v. Wade decision. Even before that, Washington state made abortion legal in 1970.





Abortions are still legal and protected in Washington even with the reversal of Roe last year.











For more information on how to access safe and legal abortions in Washington, visit the FAQ page of the Washington State Department of Health: http://bit.ly/3vZfPwr



