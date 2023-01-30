Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Spring Carnival and Silent Auction March 25, 2023
Monday, January 30, 2023
Saturday March 25, 12-4pm
17839 Aurora Ave N (Located at Ronald United Methodist Church)
Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool invites the public to join our families for a FREE Spring Carnival Event. Come with your kiddos to play pre-school friendly carnival games.
Wednesday prior to the carnival, our online auction will go live. We invite you to support by joining the bidding opening on March 22 and closing at noon on March 25. Auction Pick Up happens at the Carnival. Come for your items, stay for the fun!
**Auction Items and Bidding Portal Details are Coming Soon - Check our Facebook Event or www.shorenorth.com for auction portal on March 22nd.**
Shorenorth preschool is a program of Shoreline Community College.
