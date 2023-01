Continuing Sunday, January 22, 2023 Sound Transit will be performing night work inside the guideway along 5th Ave NE between NE 182nd Ct and NE 185th St.





They will be building noise and retaining walls that need to be accelerated to keep the project on schedule. This work is a part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.The work is expected to take 3-5 weeks, depending on weather delays. Work hours are from 6pm to 4am.