Construction progresses on future Shoreline Community College Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|Photo courtesy Cascade Construction
The new Classroom Complex will replace five existing buildings with a new facility that will house the Chemistry, Biology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and BioManufacturing departments.
The new facility will open up the campus to new green space, and support the health and technical programs that draws students to their doors.
The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
