Construction progresses on future Shoreline Community College Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Photo courtesy Cascade Construction
Foreman Art and General Superintendent Robert, Cascade Construction Company, are feeling good about this week's progress at the future Shoreline Community College Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex with FORMA Construction Co.


The new Classroom Complex will replace five existing buildings with a new facility that will house the Chemistry, Biology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and BioManufacturing departments.

The new facility will open up the campus to new green space, and support the health and technical programs that draws students to their doors.

The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.



