GBCIB Charitable Foundation grants $5,000 to Banchero Disability Partners

Clifford Sullam, GBCIB Manager of the Shoreline branch presents a $5,000 check to Banchero Disability Partners. Accepting the check are Farzana Rehman, CFO/COO, (left) and Carol Salter, Executive Director. Photo by BDP

Banchero Disability Partners (BDP) dedicates energy and funds to promoting healthy living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by enhancing clients' medical, physical and emotional hierarchy of needs.







We envision a future where people with developmental disabilities are accepted, integrated, respected, and take an active part in living their lives to their highest potential.





Staff teach tenants with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) how to shop for nutritious ingredients, prepare meals, balance checkbooks, pay bills, and clean their apartments. They identify activities in the community where they can integrate with those who may not have had exposure to individuals with developmental disabilities.





Their staffing model provides a 1:2 ratio, with a few 1:1 services for those with significant disabilities.





We strive to facilitate feelings of belonging and fulfillment, create a safe home, and emotionally meet their hierarchy of needs.









On January 25, 2023 GBCIB Charitable Foundation representative, Clifford Sullam, local bank Manager, presented BDP with a $5,000 grant to further our mission to Carol Salter, Executive Director, and Farzana Rehman, CFO/COO. The BDP Board of Directors and senior administrators are committed to providing the most accurate and updated education and training to our staff who provide medical and emotional support to the 34 adults we serve. Funds received will allow us to access training for staff and clients and will include: mental, emotional, nutritional, and physical health interventions.

The GBC International Bank (GBCIB) Charitable Foundation's goal is to support organizations that offer health care, human services, and education for youth and the elderly. GBCI is a full-service community business bank established in 1976 as the "First Women's Bank", whose mission was to fight discrimination in the banking industry on the basis of sex.

The Shoreline branch is located at 16001 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Since then they have expanded that non-discrimination model to the present Charitable Foundation supporting initiatives for healthy living for seniors, educating youth, and supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their local communities.

"BDP’s similar mission to GBCIB Foundation is the reason we chose GBCIB as our full banking partner."





BDP currently owns two apartment complexes, one in North Seattle and one in Shoreline, where they house individuals with I/DD and low-income individuals who are refugees or immigrants.

The mission of BDP focuses on eliminating discrimination against individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their local communities. Banchero Disability Partners empowers adults with developmental disabilities so that they may realize their potential, achieve their goals, and be active and contributing members of their communities.