Join us for RAINBOW BINGO Friday, February 3, 2023
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
We sold out in January so be sure to purchase your tickets early!
- Friday, February 3, 2023
- Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.
- Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
