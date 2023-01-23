LFP Rotary Polar Bear Dip raises funds to eradicate polio

LFP Rotary members run to Lake Washington

Photo courtesy LFP Rotary The 4th annual Polar Bear Dip on Saturday, January 21, 2023 was a splashing success in Rotary's campaign to eradicate polio! The 4th annual Polar Bear Dip on Saturday, January 21, 2023 was a splashing success in Rotary's campaign to eradicate polio!





Undaunted by the snow at 1:00pm, participants and supporters gathered at Sheridan Beach on Lake Washington.





Our thanks to LFP Police Chief Mike Harden, Lt Diego Zanella and the many other handsome officers whose presence added to the significance of the effort.





Eldon’s delicious chicken noodle soup – thanks Eldon! - and Starbucks coffee – thanks Allison! - warmed us as Robin’s heartfelt testimony of giving polio drops in Ethiopia encouraged our generosity in the cause.





With that, the brave - or crazy? - swimmers stripped off their coats (or in Ed Sterner’s case, bathrobe) to reveal shivering bodies who ran eagerly to plunge (or wade cautiously) into the water.





It was reassuring to have the Marine Police there – thank you so much! - in case of a mishap, but we’re thankful none occurred.





Smiles, hoots, and cheers greeted the stalwart polar bears – our heroes of the day! - as they scrambled back to the warmth of a towel and a hug from proud family members.





Even the sun came out to give its blessing. A big thank-you to all who came! You helped make this a successful – and fun! – event. And special thanks to organizer, Robin Roat, and her team who made it possible. See you next January!



--Account from the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park











