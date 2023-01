Photo by Mike Remarcke

There are a lot of cameras trained on the Olympics - and a lot of residents with views. There are not so many good views to the east and the Cascades. You have to be on the North City ridge or have a rooftop view to really see the Cascades.





Fortunately, one of our regular reporters has such a view and sent in this gorgeous shot of sunrise on the Cascades.





--Diane Hettrick