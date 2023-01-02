Learning young to care for the community

Monday, January 2, 2023

Photo by Seth Laster
By Kathy Plant

The saying goes that a photo is worth a thousand words. The first day of 2023 finds these two hard working good citizens out with their dad cleaning up trash on Fremont Avenue. 

We thank them for reminding us all that none of us are too young nor too old to make a difference. 

Thanks to all of you for caring about our community and doing whatever you can to make Shoreline a better place for everyone. 

2023....here we come!

(Editor Note: Let me know if this family would like to be identified by name)



Posted by DKH at 7:53 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  