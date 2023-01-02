Learning young to care for the community

Photo by Seth Laster By Kathy Plant By Kathy Plant









We thank them for reminding us all that none of us are too young nor too old to make a difference.





Thanks to all of you for caring about our community and doing whatever you can to make Shoreline a better place for everyone.





2023....here we come!





(Editor Note: Let me know if this family would like to be identified by name)













The saying goes that a photo is worth a thousand words. The first day of 2023 finds these two hard working good citizens out with their dad cleaning up trash on Fremont Avenue.