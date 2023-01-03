Message to community from owners of Suni's Pizza
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Our family is truly devastated from the fire at our beloved Suni’s Pizza that occurred Monday morning. (See previous article). We are grateful for the response and support of the Shoreline Fire Dept. and all personnel who responded. We are grateful that there were no fatalities or injuries, except for the minor injury suffered by one of the responding firefighters.
We are grateful for the amazing support and love we have received from this devastating fire from the Shoreline community and beyond.
Suni’s began in 1979, the dream of a Greek immigrant whose family continued to run the business until the tragic events of Monday. In the past 43 years, we have strived to become a place in the Shoreline community where people could gather and enjoy great food, reasonably priced, with friendly service.
We have watched many of customers have kids, get married, and then their kids have kids. We have watched our employees turn from dishwashers, to college graduates.
We are so devastated for our hard working employees, that we also consider family, as well as our loyal Shoreline community.
Lastly, we realize there are many questions regarding the origin of the fire and what will happen to Suni’s next. We are cooperating with the Shoreline Fire Department which is investigating.
We will address the future of Suni’s at the proper time.
--Nichole Krykos on behalf of Chris and the entire Krykos family.
Shoreline Caring has set up a GoFundMe page
