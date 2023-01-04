Sen. Patty Murray to become Senate president pro tempore

Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Sen. Patty Murray as president pro tempore, while retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy looks on. Photo courtesy office of Sen. Murray

Sen. Patty Murray, recently re-elected for a sixth term representing Washington state in the United States Senate, was named Monday as Senate president pro tempore, the first woman ever to serve in that position.





She was nominated by minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and voted in by unanimous consent. She replaces recently retired Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.



Murray was first elected to the Senate in 1993.









I'm honored to officially become the President Pro Tempore of the Senate today. It's not lost on me the significance of what it means to be the first woman to serve in this role. This is another sign that slowly but surely, Congress is looking more like America.

Murray began her political career as a member of the Shoreline School Board, later representing Shoreline in the Washington state legislature.



She has also now chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. The Senate president pro tempore is third in line to the presidency, following the vice president and the speaker of the house.





--Diane Hettrick







