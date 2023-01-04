Bloodmobile at Lake Forest Park Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Facing a severe blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is issuing a “Code Red” emergency asking everyone who is eligible and feeling healthy to fill immediate appointments to give blood. 

Donations dropped significantly due to winter weather and the holiday season. Hospitals are advised to conserve the limited onsite supplies to maintain a supply for emergencies, especially Type O blood and platelets. 

Right now, universal Type O blood is extremely important, especially for trauma and emergency situations when the patient’s blood type in unknown.

Appointments are required in order to donate at this blood drive to ensure safe social distancing. To make an appointment, call 1-800-398-7888, email schedule@bloodworksnw.org or make an appointment online. No walk-in donations are allowed at this time


The Bloodmobile will be in front of Papa Murphy's and Avid Angler on the lower extension of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park WA 98155.



