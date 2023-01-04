LFP Police tribute to Dori Monson
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
|Dori Monson at Shorecrest High School
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Our officers and medical aid workers responded to his home on Thursday night, and he was then transported to the hospital. Dori was surrounded by his family when he passed away.
He was a longtime fan and supporter of our police department and even narrated our department's recruiting video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s0OlxJ5Szg).
This was heartbreaking news to many of our officers and we wish to convey our prayers of comfort to the family. Dori was a good friend to our officers, a strong supporter of law enforcement, and he will be missed.
--Lake Forest Park Police Department
