LFP Police tribute to Dori Monson

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Dori Monson at Shorecrest High School
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Longtime resident of Lake Forest Park and friend to our police department, Dori Monson passed away Saturday night, December 31, 2022 after having suffered from a major medical incident at his home last week. (see article on KIRO webpage)

Our officers and medical aid workers responded to his home on Thursday night, and he was then transported to the hospital. Dori was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

He was a longtime fan and supporter of our police department and even narrated our department's recruiting video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s0OlxJ5Szg).

This was heartbreaking news to many of our officers and we wish to convey our prayers of comfort to the family. Dori was a good friend to our officers, a strong supporter of law enforcement, and he will be missed.

--Lake Forest Park Police Department



Posted by DKH at 1:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  