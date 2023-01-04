LFP Police tribute to Dori Monson

Dori Monson at Shorecrest High School

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Longtime resident of Lake Forest Park and friend to our police department, Dori Monson passed away Saturday night, December 31, 2022 after having suffered from a major medical incident at his home last week. ( Longtime resident of Lake Forest Park and friend to our police department, Dori Monson passed away Saturday night, December 31, 2022 after having suffered from a major medical incident at his home last week. ( see article on KIRO webpage )





Our officers and medical aid workers responded to his home on Thursday night, and he was then transported to the hospital. Dori was surrounded by his family when he passed away.





He was a longtime fan and supporter of our police department and even narrated our department's recruiting video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s0OlxJ5Szg ).





This was heartbreaking news to many of our officers and we wish to convey our prayers of comfort to the family. Dori was a good friend to our officers, a strong supporter of law enforcement, and he will be missed.





--Lake Forest Park Police Department











