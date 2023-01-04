Blackberry begone from Darnell Park
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
|No blackberries left in this section of Darnell Park
Photo by Katie McGowan
It's a happy new year at Darnell Park where Monday, January 2, 2023, a Kaleidoscope Landscape volunteer crew cleared blackberry from the north hills.
We gave space and light to little trees and shrubs planted by previous volunteers and connected the north hills to a resilient section of native mahonia. Stay tuned for more good things and opportunities to help.
Stop by and enjoy the progress.
Darnell Park borders the Interurban Trail at 1125 N 165th St, Shoreline WA 98133
