Blackberry begone from Darnell Park

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

No blackberries left in this section of Darnell Park
Photo by Katie McGowan
Story and photo by Katie McGowan

It's a happy new year at Darnell Park where Monday, January 2, 2023, a Kaleidoscope Landscape volunteer crew cleared blackberry from the north hills. 

We gave space and light to little trees and shrubs planted by previous volunteers and connected the north hills to a resilient section of native mahonia. Stay tuned for more good things and opportunities to help. 

Stop by and enjoy the progress.

Darnell Park borders the Interurban Trail at 1125 N 165th St, Shoreline WA 98133



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags:

