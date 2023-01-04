Blackberry begone from Darnell Park

No blackberries left in this section of Darnell Park

Photo by Katie McGowan Story and photo by Katie McGowan Story and photo by Katie McGowan





It's a happy new year at Darnell Park where Monday, January 2, 2023, a Kaleidoscope Landscape volunteer crew cleared blackberry from the north hills.





We gave space and light to little trees and shrubs planted by previous volunteers and connected the north hills to a resilient section of native mahonia. Stay tuned for more good things and opportunities to help.





Stop by and enjoy the progress.















