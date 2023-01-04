Olympic Fly Fishers fly tying class at Senior Activity Center in Shoreline

The Olympic Fly Fishers is sponsoring a 6 session Beginning Fly Tying Class that will provide detailed instructions on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying.





Whether you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance her/his techniques or someone who just enjoys fly-tying comradery, this class is for you.





The class will be taught by John Wendt who has taught tying for 7 years. He will be assisted by club members who will be able to give one on one assistance to the students.



After the class participants will go home with 10 or more flies, complete fly tying recipes and references for all flies tied, some new friends and a lifetime hobby.





All materials will be supplied and there also be fly tying tools available for use by those who do not have them.





The first class will be Mondays from 6-8pm beginning January 23, 2023 in the Shoreline Senior Activity Center craft room. The Center is the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.





The cost is $40.00.















