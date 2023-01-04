Tickets on sale for Chemical Imbalance at The Phoenix Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for Chemical Imbalance: a Jekyll and Hyde play by Lauren Wilson directed by Eric Lewis opening in one month on February 3, 2023.

Dr. Jekyll's research finds him – as usual – investigating the split between good and evil in the human psyche. Of course, things get out of hand when he decides being evil might be more fun and recreational.





This hilarious spoof of the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson will keep you in stitches as this fast-paced comedy takes the stage and is appropriate for all ages.