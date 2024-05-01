Learn how to grow healthy living soils for drought resistance and happy plants!



FIRST TIME GARDENERS: Proven Tips and Techniques

Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 6:30–8:00pm

at North City Water District

1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline





Contact us in advance by email to



Class is free, but you must register to attend.Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

About The Presenter:



Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening. She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year!





An ecoPRO Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional, her gardening roots include a Bachelor in Horticulture from Washington State University.



Follow Peggy on • Follow Peggy on • LinkedIn









About the Class:Get started with simple and fun tips for a beautiful, sustainable and low-maintenance garden. Peggy shares basic techniques that are easy on you and the environment. Discover how to keep weeds out, pests at bay, water use low, and have color year-round.