Shorewood girls golf team plays under rainy skies

Saturday, March 30, 2024

From left: Olivia, Ryleigh, Evelyn, Ivy, Julia, Sadie and Venetia. Missing in this photo is Sofina.
Photo by Val Patrick

Shorewood Girls Golf team played in true "northwest wet" for their match Wednesday with Meadowdale.

Shorewood's Ivey Ren and Julia Kang finished at 3rd & 4th place overall under rainy skies, and soaking wet fairways. 

Shorewood had 3 players on the course that were playing their first match - ever. This is a team learning to play the game, and learning to compete all at the same time. Very proud of this team.

Our next Match is with Shorecrest on April 3, 2024.

~Coach Val


