Stewardship Foundation Community Parks Clean-Up: Work toward a waste-free world

Sunday, March 31, 2024
Saturday April 20, 2024 from 9:00am - 2:00pm
Stewardship Foundation Community Parks Clean-Up
|Earth Day volunteers
Photo courtesy Stewardship Foundation
Last year, 18 wonderful people came out on a drizzly morning in honor of Earth Day, to pick up trash and remove invasive weeds in several parks around the Lake Forest Park Town Center.
Make a difference by participating in our parks cleanup this year!
We plan to meet at 9:00am at Whispering Willow Park 17038 44th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
Depending on the number of volunteers, we will fan out to other areas from there. Hope you will join us for this fulfilling experience of civic engagement as we work together to keep our environment beautiful and free from litter.
What We’ll Do:
- Pick Up Trash: Armed with gloves, trash grabbers, and bags, we’ll scour parks and rights of way to collect litter. We will also work on areas with ivy or other invasives as time allows.
- Sort Waste: We’ll separate trash, recyclables, and hazardous materials for proper disposal.
- Connect with Others: Meet fellow environmentally conscious individuals and make new friends while making a positive impact.
- Environmental Impact: Every piece of trash we pick up contributes to cleaner communities and a healthier planet.
- Fun and Fulfilling: Volunteering is a rewarding experience. Plus, it’s a great way to spend time outdoors! Time in nature is good for your mental and physical health.
- Show Up: Bring your enthusiasm and let’s make a positive impact together! (dress for the weather, bring gloves if you have some you don't mind getting dirty)
- Spread the Word: Share this opportunity with friends, family, and coworkers.
- Contact organizer, Brian Saunders or the Stewardship Foundation at info@lfpsf.org
