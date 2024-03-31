Stewardship Foundation Community Parks Clean-Up: Work toward a waste-free world

Earth Day volunteers

Depending on the number of volunteers, we will fan out to other areas from there. Hope you will join us for this fulfilling experience of civic engagement as we work together to keep our environment beautiful and free from litter.



What We’ll Do:

Pick Up Trash: Armed with gloves, trash grabbers, and bags, we’ll scour parks and rights of way to collect litter. We will also work on areas with ivy or other invasives as time allows.

Sort Waste: We’ll separate trash, recyclables, and hazardous materials for proper disposal.

Connect with Others: Meet fellow environmentally conscious individuals and make new friends while making a positive impact. Why Participate?

Environmental Impact: Every piece of trash we pick up contributes to cleaner communities and a healthier planet.

Fun and Fulfilling: Volunteering is a rewarding experience. Plus, it’s a great way to spend time outdoors! Time in nature is good for your mental and physical health. How to Get Involved:

Show Up: Bring your enthusiasm and let’s make a positive impact together! (dress for the weather, bring gloves if you have some you don't mind getting dirty)

Spread the Word: Share this opportunity with friends, family, and coworkers. For more Info:

Contact organizer, Brian Saunders or the Stewardship Foundation at info@lfpsf.org Together, we can work toward a waste-free world!





