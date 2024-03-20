Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center March 22, 2024
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.
Friday, March 22, 2024
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.
Purchase your tickets here
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
206-365-1536
