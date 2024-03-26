Tree removal work on NE 175th St overnight
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Crews will work at night due to the restricted hours for road closures.
This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
Work will be done between 11pm on Wednesday to 5am Thursday.
According to Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher, "Two trees are going to be removed because their declining/deceased state is creating a safety hazard."
Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.
Some bus routes may be affected. Check the King County Metro website for details.
0 comments:
Post a Comment