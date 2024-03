Tree removal work on NE 175th St overnight

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Sound Transit will perform a nighttime closure of westbound NE 175th St between 5th Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on-ramp intersection for tree removal.





Crews will work at night due to the restricted hours for road closures.





This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Work will be done between 11pm on Wednesday to 5am Thursday.According to Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher, "Two trees are going to be removed because their declining/deceased state is creating a safety hazard."Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as a Merlo Roto 5035, chainsaws, a self-loading truck, light plants and various hand tools.Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.Some bus routes may be affected. Check the King County Metro website for details.