International Community Health Services ranks first among community health centers in Medicaid cost

ICHS in Shoreline at 16549 Aurora Ave N

In a time when long-term funding is in question for community health centers, which are essential to providing healthcare to high-need communities, International Community Health Services (ICHS) was ranked the top performing federally-qualified community health center in all of Washington state in Medicaid Cost and Quality by the Washington Health Alliance.





The ranking in the Where You Live Matters: Community Checkup 2024 report is based upon quality and cost measures compared across the state’s best performing health care providers.



“ICHS received the lowest in our Medicaid cost utilization,” said Wendy Kim, ICHS Quality and Accreditation Manager. “That meant that we really took care of our patients. They weren't going to hospitals for their care. They weren't overspending on costly, unnecessary medical treatments. [Their health needs] were all taken care of here at ICHS.”

Community health centers nationwide provide essential care for nearly 10 percent of the population, including one-third of all people living in poverty. ICHS provides health services to over 30,000 patients with care provided in more than 70 languages. 47% of ICHS patients were on Medicaid insurance plans — almost double the rate of Washington state's share of population covered by Medicaid according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.





Washington state is home to 27 federally qualified community health centers (FQHC) that deliver health care to more than 1.1 million Washingtonians each year at more than 350 clinic sites. These non-profit health care providers provide high-quality, cost-effective health services to everyone who walks through their doors.





“Earning recognition in the Washington Health Alliance report isn't just an honor,” said Dr. Deepa Lakshimi Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer.

“It's a validation of our dedication to serving our community with the highest standards of care. Think of the Washington Health Alliance as a scorecard for healthcare in Washington. Their Common Measure Set, based on real data, identifies providers who excel in delivering quality care at a responsible cost.

"We're proud to be recognized among the top performers, demonstrating our commitment to providing accessible, efficient healthcare for everyone.”

ICHS operates at ten locations in Seattle, Bellevue, and Shoreline.







