LFP Celebrates Arbor Day with Ivy Removal Demonstration and Tree Canopy Preservation Event Saturday, April 27, 2024

Ivy climbing trees

Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation

The City of Lake Forest Park Tree Board invites the community to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 11:00am. The event will take place at The City of Lake Forest Park Tree Board invites the community to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 11:00am. The event will take place at 19055 35th Avenue NE and focus on preserving our precious tree canopy by tackling invasive English Ivy.





This family friendly event will kick off with an educational demonstration on the safe and effective removal of English Ivy. Experts will share essential techniques to protect our trees from this damaging vine.





Following the demonstration, volunteers will have the opportunity to join Tree Board members to put those techniques to work directly, helping to maintain a healthy and diverse urban forest.





Schedule of Events

11:00 – 11:30am - Ivy Removal Demonstration

11:30am – 1:00pm - Community Ivy Removal Work Party





If you are interested in joining the post-demonstration work party, please bring your work gloves and tools. Refreshments will be provided.





What’s wrong with Ivy?





Originally brought to our area as a ground cover, English Ivy can be highly destructive to trees and overall forest health. It competes for sunlight and nutrients, can choke out young trees entirely, and makes mature trees more susceptible to collapse in storms due to added weight.





Removing English Ivy is a critical step in safeguarding our urban forest for years to come. For more information visit the website of the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board





“Lake Forest Park’s beautiful tree canopy is one of our greatest assets. This Arbor Day, let's join forces to protect it." – Tom French, Mayor







