Wednesday March 27, 2024 buy a sub at Jersey Mike's and your money goes to Children's Hospital
|Jersey Mike's Subs at Aurora Village across from Costco.
ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27: EAT A SUB, HELP A CHARITY
49 Seattle Area Jersey Mike’s Locations
Will Donate 100% of Sales to Seattle Children's Hospital
Wondering what to eat and like helping others? Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 and grab a sub: 100 percent of your purchase—whether in-store, online or through the app—will go to charity.
On March 27, the 49 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Seattle area will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Seattle Children's Hospital. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 14th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.
All month, generous customers have been rounding up and making donations at more than 2,700 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 14th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. On Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give: The more we sell, the more we donate!
For Jersey Mike’s locations and partner charity information, visit our location listing by state.
In Shoreline, Jersey Mike's is located in Aurora Village, across from the Costco entrance.
Address: 1289 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hours: Opens 10 am
Phone: (206) 546-9050
Menu: jerseymikes.com
WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 — All day!
Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $88 million nationally.
