Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion hosted a Blood Drive Friday, March 22, 2024

The postage stamp “Giving Blood Saves Lives” was Issued March 12, 1971 at a time when blood donations were not keeping up with demand. This stamp was meant to raise awareness of blood donor programs, thus increasing needed donations.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with The American Legion’s core values of giving back to the community, not only to veterans and their families but also to the community in which we live. With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor,” said Post 227 Commander Charles Grenard.

Last Friday was the 16th blood drive Post 227 has hosted since 2021. During this time 640 units totaling 80 gallons of much needed blood have been donated. Commander Grenard continues, “We always look forward to working with the wonderful people from the American Red Cross in organizing these blood drives.”



The donated blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims.





“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood,” says the American Red Cross.





Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative; type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.





Volunteers donating blood. Photo by Doug Cerretti

Blood supplies are low so please consider donating blood. You can sign up for future American Red Cross Blood Drives. By using the sponsor code "Shoreline," you can sign up for future blood drives at Post 227 on Friday, May 17, 2024 and Friday, July 26, 2024.





The Red Cross Blood Drives at Post 227 are spaced at least eight weeks apart, the minimum time required between blood donations. Reserve your slots now. The Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.



--Doug Cerretti





Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion hosted an American Red Cross blood drive Friday, March 22, 2024.