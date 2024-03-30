Shorecrest tennis vs Cascade
Saturday, March 30, 2024
3-29-2024
Shorecrest 5 Cascade 2
At Kellogg MS
Singles
- Lily Haessler (S) def. Sophia Manabet 6-4, 4-6; 6-4;
- Zoe Greenweig (S) def. Yasmina Drissy 6-1, 6-1;
- Megan McMullen (S) def. Sophia Thigpen 6-3, 6-1;
- Ally Miner (S) def. Audrie Everett 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Laurene Bogne-Elena Scordamaglia (C) def. Faraj-Brittany Morales 6-2, 6-1;
- Ahia Porte-Eva Wagner (C) def. Lauren Kajimua-Sophie Schmit 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-5;
- Mia Halset-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Yubal-Maliya Mao 6-3, 6-2
Coach Rob Mann
