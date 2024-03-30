Shorecrest tennis vs Cascade

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Shorecrest girls tennis team. Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorecrest Girls tennis
3-29-2024 
Shorecrest 5 Cascade 2
At Kellogg MS

Singles
  • Lily Haessler (S) def. Sophia Manabet 6-4, 4-6; 6-4; 
  • Zoe Greenweig (S) def. Yasmina Drissy 6-1, 6-1; 
  • Megan McMullen (S) def. Sophia Thigpen 6-3, 6-1; 
  • Ally Miner (S) def. Audrie Everett 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
  • Laurene Bogne-Elena Scordamaglia (C) def. Faraj-Brittany Morales 6-2, 6-1; 
  • Ahia Porte-Eva Wagner (C) def. Lauren Kajimua-Sophie Schmit 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-5; 
  • Mia Halset-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Yubal-Maliya Mao 6-3, 6-2
Coach Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  