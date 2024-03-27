The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market returns on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Six beautiful, local gardens will open to visitors for the Secret Gardens of LFP tours

and Market Saturday, June 15, 2024, 9am to 3pm Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market Saturday, June 15, 2024, 9am to 3pm





They have much to teach novice and seasoned gardeners -- "I love going to the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park," says local resident, Sadie, "“I always get inspiration for new ideas that I want to incorporate into my own yard.”





Detail from one of the Secret Gardens Maps to the gardens may be bought in exchange for a tour ticket and picked up at the Garden Market, in the LFP Town Center, on the same date. Maps to the gardens may be bought in exchange for a tour ticket and picked up at the Garden Market, in the LFP Town Center, on the same date.





Show up at the lower level of the main building from 9am - 3pm, get your map and answers to nettlesome questions from attending WSU Master Gardeners.





Also available are folks from the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, who’ll explain how the neighborhood has managed to preserve the foundational aspects of the city: its forest, parks, and water.





Consult and purchase garden-related services and goods: landscape professionals, specialty nursery stock, floral bouquets, and handcrafted all-weather art, including glass, stone, and metal work. Then, go explore those gardens!



Gardens can be viewed in any order you choose. Parking will be adjacent and free, and you may hear the sound of live music as you approach.





Consult the garden owner, or you might overhear the sage observations of members of the Lake Forest Park Garden Club, the 100-yr. old association of neighborhood horticulturists.













Amid the shade of old-growth trees and the sunny ridges of its watershed, Lake Forest Park residents incorporate all-weather sculptures, and create havens for chickens, honey bees, children's fairy gardens, native salmon alevin and campfire musicians.Six private LFP gardens will be open to public view on June 15, 2024 at the 20th Annual Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour. These properties provide solace and recreation and are cultivated by gifted amateurs and professionals.