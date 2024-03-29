Gloria's Critters: My first white squirrel (and a Douglas Squirrel, at that!)!!

Friday, March 29, 2024

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

Pretty exciting, and such an enchanting little creature. I just hope Snowball doesn't stand out in a crowd where predators lurk...

Snowball does not have albinism, but instead leucism, which is a partial loss of the animal's pigmentation. I've seen several leucistic birds where the condition can cause just white patches, or more, as in Snowball's case. (No red/pink eyes, though, as there are in albinos.) The internet says a white squirrel is a rare thing.

--Gloria Z. Nagler


