Flags at half-staff to mark 10 years since the Oso Landslide
Saturday, March 23, 2024
|This photograph shows the upper part of the Oso Mudslide that occurred in northwest Washington on March 22, 2014. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Godt, USGS
Flag Lowering - March 22, 2024 (2014 Oso Landslide)
On March 22, 2014, the town of Oso, Washington experienced heavy rainfall, which led to the collapse of a hillside, sending a wall of mud and debris into the Steelhead Haven neighborhood below.
This landslide claimed the lives of 43 victims and is considered the deadliest landslide in United States’ history. Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the tragic event, therefore we honor both the victims and first responders.
Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, March 22, 2024, in honor of the victims and first responders of the 2014 Oso landslide.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
