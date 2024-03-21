Shorecrest Future Health Professionals (HOSA) competed at state leadership conference in Spokane
Thursday, March 21, 2024
|Shorecrest HOSA team competed at state competition
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Last week, 21 Shorecrest High School HOSA Future Health Professionals members competed at the state leadership conference in Spokane with 2800 other students from around the state.
|Nine HOSA members received awards at the state convention
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Nine students earned eleven placements in the top 5. Those in the top 3 in events qualified* for the International Leadership Conference that will be in Houston in June.
- Allied Health Statistics Exam - 1st place: Beza Mersa
- Career Development Exam - 1st place: Betel Taddese
- Healthcare Issues Exam - Top 5: Maggie Fisher
- Leadership Exam - 4th place: Cadence Rotarius
- Healthy Living - 3rd place*: Cadence Rotarius
- Home Health Aide - 5th place: Nuhamin Tesfihuen
- Medical Assisting - 2nd place*: Marta Tekie
- Medical Terminology - 1st place*: Marta Tekie
- Nutrition - 4th place: Millie Wang
- Public Health - 2nd place*: Erin Baek, Marta Tekie, Nuhamin Tesfihuen, Ava Watson
- Research Poster - 4th place: Ava Watson
