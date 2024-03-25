Shoreline seeks input on future of transportation
Monday, March 25, 2024
|An image from survey shows a mockup of what the mobility hub at 185th and Aurora might look like
The city of Shoreline is looking for public input on the future of transportation in Shoreline.
The city posted a survey titled “Shoreline's Transportation Future: Walk Ride Roll!” which seeks input on car-free and electric transportation in Shoreline.
|A map from the survey shows possible locations of shared use mobility hubs being considered by the city of Shoreline
The survey includes information on the city’s plan to pilot scooter and bike share programs this summer and also includes concepts for public spaces that support car-free and electric transportation called “Shared-Use Mobility Hubs”. It also asks for input on electric vehicle charging and car sharing.
The survey comes ahead of a Monday April 15, 2024 public hearing on the city’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The city updates this plan each year and serves as the six-year roadmap for what transportation projects Shoreline will fund (and not fund).
--Oliver Moffat
