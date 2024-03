2024 Shoreline Walks community walking program starts April 3 at Hamlin Park - new this year Stroller Walks

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 is the first Shoreline Walks event of 2024. Shoreline Walks is a free community walking program to help Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends), and feel safer and more confident exploring our city on foot.

Opening Walk Hamlin Park Walk

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 10:00am



Hamlin Park is a wooded wonderland of towering evergreen trees, trails, and plenty of spots to stop and enjoy nature. We’ll explore the 2-mile loop trail that goes throughout the park. This walk starts at the picnic shelter located in the second parking lot located in the main park entrance off 15th Ave NE.



Walk is approximately: 2 miles / 1.5 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills and uneven ground)

Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter)

Leader: Beth



Full walks list here





Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 10:00amHamlin Park is a wooded wonderland of towering evergreen trees, trails, and plenty of spots to stop and enjoy nature. We’ll explore the 2-mile loop trail that goes throughout the park. This walk starts at the picnic shelter located in the second parking lot located in the main park entrance off 15th Ave NE.Walk is approximately: 2 miles / 1.5 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills and uneven ground)Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter)Leader: Beth

Walks explore neighborhoods, parks, and trails offering great insight into some of the best walking routes in our city.Specifically designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities. A Volunteer Walk Leader leads each walk. All walks are free to the public. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and join the group on a walk. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome to join.led by Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool . The Stroller walks will take place on Fridays and are fully accessible with distances being appropriate for small children. Walk destinations will often feature a playground where children can play while parents and grandparents have the chance to connect with each other.Walks are regularly added throughout the season. More details and the schedule of Shoreline Walks HERE or contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2600 or mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov . Walks are also listed on the Shoreline Parks and Rec Facebook Page