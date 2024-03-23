2024 Shoreline Walks community walking program starts April 3 at Hamlin Park - new this year Stroller Walks

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 is the first Shoreline Walks event of 2024. Shoreline Walks is a free community walking program to help Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends), and feel safer and more confident exploring our city on foot.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 10:00amHamlin Park is a wooded wonderland of towering evergreen trees, trails, and plenty of spots to stop and enjoy nature. We’ll explore the 2-mile loop trail that goes throughout the park. This walk starts at the picnic shelter located in the second parking lot located in the main park entrance off 15th Ave NE.Walk is approximately: 2 miles / 1.5 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills and uneven ground)Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter)Leader: Beth