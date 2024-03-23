2024 Shoreline Walks community walking program starts April 3 at Hamlin Park - new this year Stroller Walks
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Walks explore neighborhoods, parks, and trails offering great insight into some of the best walking routes in our city.
Specifically designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities. A Volunteer Walk Leader leads each walk. All walks are free to the public. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and join the group on a walk. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome to join.
New for 2024, are a series of free family and stroller walks led by Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool. The Stroller walks will take place on Fridays and are fully accessible with distances being appropriate for small children. Walk destinations will often feature a playground where children can play while parents and grandparents have the chance to connect with each other.
Walks are regularly added throughout the season. More details and the schedule of Shoreline Walks HERE or contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2600 or mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov. Walks are also listed on the Shoreline Parks and Rec Facebook Page.
Opening Walk Hamlin Park Walk
Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 10:00am
Hamlin Park is a wooded wonderland of towering evergreen trees, trails, and plenty of spots to stop and enjoy nature. We’ll explore the 2-mile loop trail that goes throughout the park. This walk starts at the picnic shelter located in the second parking lot located in the main park entrance off 15th Ave NE.
Walk is approximately: 2 miles / 1.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills and uneven ground)
Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter)
Leader: Beth
Full walks list here
