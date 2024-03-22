Jobs: Drumlin in Shoreline is hiring
Friday, March 22, 2024
Part-time cook
Pay starts at $18 DOE, plus pooled kitchen tips averaging $7-$15/hour.
Do you love to cook and move, and are you interested in making a little money on weekends and weeknights in a social setting, sometimes with live music and other entertainment?
We are hiring for a part time cook at Drumlin. The kitchen is quite new, very organized, clean, and has big windows. We currently have one full time kitchen manager and three part time cooks who balance other jobs, kids, and more. We have a supportive and respectful work culture.
You prepare and plate simple casseroles, sandwiches, soups, salads, snacks and desserts (see our menu), follow simple scratch recipes, organize, and yes, wash dishes. We don't have a fryer or a saute station.
Technically, it's like making lunch for 50-150 kids. You can be shy, but you must be very comfortable cooking food, tidy and self-starting, and enjoy moving and cleaning. You will also communicate frequently with front of house staff.
This job can be high paced with a queue of up to 10-25 active tickets most nights. So, some experience in commercial kitchens, or playing a competitive sport with hand/eye coordination, is highly preferred.
This job can be high paced with a queue of up to 10-25 active tickets most nights. So, some experience in commercial kitchens, or playing a competitive sport with hand/eye coordination, is highly preferred.
If you’ve not worked in a commercial kitchen before, please demonstrate that you have logged many productive and rewarding hours in other kitchens. We can train on the specifics; many of us have already transitioned from sedentary jobs to hospitality, where our work is tangible and we see the nicest people having a good day (or at least trying to.)
You must be able and willing to work evenings and weekends. The current available shifts are 2-8 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 3 pm Sundays, and 6-10 pm on Thursdays. The shifts may become longer and more frequent as business builds.
Pay starts at $18 DOE, plus pooled kitchen tips averaging $7-$15/hour.
If you're outgoing and have a great short term memory, there may also be opportunities to bartend in the near future at Drumlin and/or Ridgecrest Public House next door. Currently, three of us are trained to do both kitchen and bar (but not at the same time!)
See www.drumlin.pub for more information about us. If interested, please email your resume and detailed cover letter, including your goals and your availability to work with us, to megan@drumlin.pub.
You must be able and willing to work evenings and weekends. The current available shifts are 2-8 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 3 pm Sundays, and 6-10 pm on Thursdays. The shifts may become longer and more frequent as business builds.
Pay starts at $18 DOE, plus pooled kitchen tips averaging $7-$15/hour.
If you're outgoing and have a great short term memory, there may also be opportunities to bartend in the near future at Drumlin and/or Ridgecrest Public House next door. Currently, three of us are trained to do both kitchen and bar (but not at the same time!)
See www.drumlin.pub for more information about us. If interested, please email your resume and detailed cover letter, including your goals and your availability to work with us, to megan@drumlin.pub.
0 comments:
Post a Comment