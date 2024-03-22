Jobs: Drumlin in Shoreline is hiring

Drumlin

Part-time cook

Pay starts at $18 DOE, plus pooled kitchen tips averaging $7-$15/hour.



Do you love to cook and move, and are you interested in making a little money on weekends and weeknights in a social setting, sometimes with live music and other entertainment?



We are hiring for a part time cook at Drumlin. The kitchen is quite new, very organized, clean, and has big windows. We currently have one full time kitchen manager and three part time cooks who balance other jobs, kids, and more. We have a supportive and respectful work culture.



You prepare and plate simple casseroles, sandwiches, soups, salads, snacks and desserts (see our menu), follow simple scratch recipes, organize, and yes, wash dishes. We don't have a fryer or a saute station.





Technically, it's like making lunch for 50-150 kids. You can be shy, but you must be very comfortable cooking food, tidy and self-starting, and enjoy moving and cleaning. You will also communicate frequently with front of house staff.



This job can be high paced with a queue of up to 10-25 active tickets most nights. So, some experience in commercial kitchens, or playing a competitive sport with hand/eye coordination, is highly preferred.



