Spring Ephemeral Plant Sale at Kruckeberg March 29 - 31, 2024 with member pre-sale March 28

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Maybe you're ready to bring a robust new plant into your space, or maybe your garden bed is riddled with gaps, or maybe you want to help that friend or family member plant something for the very first time? 

Well we’ve got plants for you!

Swing by MsK Nursery at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for the Spring Ephemeral Plant Sale, Friday - Sunday, March 29-31, 2024 from 10am - 5pm.

Members Pre-Sale

All active members receive 15% off and are invited to the pre-sale on Thursday March 28th at 4-7pm!

All sales and memberships support the work of the Garden – thanks for your support!

Check out the MsK Nursery page!


