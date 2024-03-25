Easter week at St. Dunstan's
Monday, March 25, 2024
St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
Palm Sunday services were held on March 24, 2024.
Coming up:
The Easter Vigil (March 30th at 7pm) marks the beginning of Easter. This service will begin outside, weather permitting.
- Maundy Thursday takes place March 28th at 7pm
- followed by Good Friday, March 29th at 7pm
Easter Sunday is March 31st at 10am. We will host a delicious brunch afterwards, with an egg hunt for the kids. All are welcome.
For more information, visit out website and Facebook page.
