Easter week at St. Dunstan's

Monday, March 25, 2024

St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133

Palm Sunday services were held on March 24, 2024.

Coming up:
  • Maundy Thursday takes place March 28th at 7pm 
  • followed by Good Friday, March 29th at 7pm
The Easter Vigil (March 30th at 7pm) marks the beginning of Easter. This service will begin outside, weather permitting.

Easter Sunday is March 31st at 10am. We will host a delicious brunch afterwards, with an egg hunt for the kids. All are welcome.

For more information, visit out website and Facebook page.


