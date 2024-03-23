Melodic Mandarin classes for ages 10-15

Saturday, March 23, 2024


Shoreline Community College offers a language class for ages 10-15 years, to improve their proficiency in Mandarin through song and poetry.
  • Discover Chinese language & culture
  • Beginner eager to learn Chinese
  • Intermediate learner looking to deepen your linguistic and cultural proficiency
Melodic Mandarin: Exploring Chinese through Song and Verse register here

More information:
  • Date: 4/15 - 6/12 (Hybrid Class- in-person on Mondays/ online on Wednesdays)
  • Time: 3:30-5:30pm
  • Fee: $129
  • Open for ages 10-15 years

