CityLearn presentation on the 145th Corridor Project April 3, 2024
Friday, March 29, 2024
- In-person in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N
- Or you can participate online. The Zoom link for the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82640484366
After many years of planning, construction has begun on the 145th Corridor Project. Join the project team to learn more about the construction schedule, roundabouts coming to the I-5 interchange, and the benefits this project will bring to the region.
