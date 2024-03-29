CityLearn presentation on the 145th Corridor Project April 3, 2024

Friday, March 29, 2024

Learn about the 145th Corridor Project at CityLearn on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 7 - 8:30pm


After many years of planning, construction has begun on the 145th Corridor Project. Join the project team to learn more about the construction schedule, roundabouts coming to the I-5 interchange, and the benefits this project will bring to the region.


Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  