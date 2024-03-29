CityLearn presentation on the 145th Corridor Project April 3, 2024

Learn about the 145th Corridor Project at CityLearn on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 7 - 8:30pm

In-person in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N

Or you can participate online. The Zoom link for the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82640484366





After many years of planning, construction has begun on the 145th Corridor Project. Join the project team to learn more about the construction schedule, roundabouts coming to the I-5 interchange, and the benefits this project will bring to the region.









