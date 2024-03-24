Another fire at the Family Fun Center in Edmonds

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Family Fun Center in Edmonds
Photo courtesy South County Fire

By Diane Hettrick

Longtime residents may remember taking their children to the Family Fun Center near Highway 99 at 7212 220th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026

It was an amusement park with go-karts, bumper boats, mini-golf & many other activities, plus pizza & burgers. It was small compared to the huge water and entertainment parks in South King County, but it was close.

It has been closed for a long time. In December 2021 an accidental fire did major damage to the building, causing $200,000 in damage. Another small fire hit the building in September 2023.

South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said that “There were two other incidents of fires reported at the same address in January 2023 and May 2023. Firefighters responded and, in both of those cases, the fires were outside of the building and were already extinguished when we arrived.” 

Now, South County Fire is investigating the cause of another fire that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. 

No one was injured.

220th Street Southwest east of Highway 99 was closed while firefighters worked to control the blaze.


