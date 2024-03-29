April events at Third Place Books
Friday, March 29, 2024
Third Place Books
Lake Forest Park
April 2024 EVENTS
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
⁂Tuesday, April 2 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ben Clanton
The King of the World!
Tuesday, April 9 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Clayton Page Aldern with Chantel Prat
The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains
Thursday, April 11 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Cara Black with Libby Hellman
Murder at la Villette
Sunday, April 14 from 3-6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Cozy Mystery Con
in partnership with Kensington Books
Tuesday, April 16 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe with Tayi Tibble
Thunder Song: Essays and Rangikura: Poems
Tuesday, April 23 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Lily LaMotte in conversation with Diana Ma
Unhappy Camper
Thursday, April 25 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Barbara Ridley with Kate Jessica Raphael
Unswerving: A Novel
Saturday, April 27 at 7pm (all Third Place Books locations)
INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY!
Tuesday, April 30 from 4:30–6:30pm (University of Washington Student Union Building, Room 332)
Anton Hur
Lecture: Translator Jetlag: Voice and the World We Build
