Shorecrest student films to be shown at SIFF on April 28, 2024

Sunday, March 24, 2024

L-R Harrison Todd and Jack Wilson
Award winning student filmmakers
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorecrest High School sophomores Harrison Todd and Jack Wilson had their short films selected for the National Film Festival For Talented Youth (NFFTY). 

Both of their movies make their world premiere on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the SIFF Cinema Uptown on Lower Queen Anne.

A Dog in the Park by Harrison Todd
Image courtesy Shoreline Schools
These are the first Shorecrest student films ever selected by NFFTTY!

Todd's music video was made this fall in the Video Production class.

Wilson's stop motion video was made last June in Computer Animation class. 


Mulder's by Jack Wilson
Image courtesy Shoreline Schools
Todd's video, titled "A Day in the Park," features his dog running through the old Wayne Golf Course in Kenmore 'Benji' style.

Wilson's stop-motion video, "Mulder's," shows Bigfoot getting a haircut at an X-Files themed barbershop.

The NFFTY runs April 25-28, and tickets are available now


Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  