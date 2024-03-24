Shorecrest student films to be shown at SIFF on April 28, 2024

L-R Harrison Todd and Jack Wilson

Award winning student filmmakers

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorecrest High School sophomores Harrison Todd and Jack Wilson had their short films selected for the National Film Festival For Talented Youth (NFFTY).





Both of their movies make their world premiere on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the SIFF Cinema Uptown on Lower Queen Anne.





A Dog in the Park by Harrison Todd

These are the first Shorecrest student films ever selected by NFFTTY!



Todd's music video was made this fall in the Video Production class.





Wilson's stop motion video was made last June in Computer Animation class.







Mulder's by Jack Wilson

Image courtesy Shoreline Schools Todd's video, titled "A Day in the Park," features his dog running through the old Wayne Golf Course in Kenmore 'Benji' style.





Wilson's stop-motion video, "Mulder's," shows Bigfoot getting a haircut at an X-Files themed barbershop.











