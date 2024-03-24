Shorecrest student films to be shown at SIFF on April 28, 2024
Sunday, March 24, 2024
|L-R Harrison Todd and Jack Wilson
Award winning student filmmakers
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Shorecrest High School sophomores Harrison Todd and Jack Wilson had their short films selected for the National Film Festival For Talented Youth (NFFTY).
Both of their movies make their world premiere on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the SIFF Cinema Uptown on Lower Queen Anne.
|A Dog in the Park by Harrison Todd
Image courtesy Shoreline Schools
Todd's music video was made this fall in the Video Production class.
Wilson's stop motion video was made last June in Computer Animation class.
Wilson's stop-motion video, "Mulder's," shows Bigfoot getting a haircut at an X-Files themed barbershop.
The NFFTY runs April 25-28, and tickets are available now
