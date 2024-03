Remove studded tires by March 31

Photo by John Boril

OLYMPIA – Springtime in the Pacific Northwest often signals blooming flowers and warmer days ahead. It also means Washington’s deadline to remove studded tires is fast approaching.Studded tires must be removed by the end of the day Sunday, March 31, to avoid a potential fine of $137. The removal date falls on a holiday this year which could mean some shops are closed, so the Washington State Department of Transportation urges travelers to plan ahead now.Studded tires are legal in Washington from November 1 to March 31. There is no individual exception or “out of state waiver” to the studded tire dates. Tickets could be issued by the Washington State Patrol as soon as Monday, April 1. WSDOT does not issue tickets.State law gives WSDOT the authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it, most commonly when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice. While late season storms are possible in the mountain passes, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would call for an extension to the deadline this year.