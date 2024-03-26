Thrive Together Spring Auction with LFP Elementary PTA

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Join us for an evening of fun, food, and fundraising at LFP PTA's 2024 Spring Auction, Thrive Together.

The LFP PTA is thrilled to gather and celebrate what makes our community and school such a special place. 

The PTA strives to contribute to a school environment and community where students, staff, and families can reach their full potential. When we support each other, we thrive. 

Please join us, we can't wait to have fun and grow this beautiful community together!

Doors open at 5:30pm


