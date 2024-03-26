Thrive Together Spring Auction with LFP Elementary PTA
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
The LFP PTA is thrilled to gather and celebrate what makes our community and school such a special place.
The PTA strives to contribute to a school environment and community where students, staff, and families can reach their full potential. When we support each other, we thrive.
Please join us, we can't wait to have fun and grow this beautiful community together!
Event and ticket purchase information here
Saturday, May 18, 2024
The Nile in Mountlake Terrace
6601 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
Saturday, May 18, 2024
The Nile in Mountlake Terrace
6601 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
Doors open at 5:30pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment